Leadership Maryland graduates Class of 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2018

Leadership Maryland graduated 50 members of the Class of 2018 who completed the professional development program during its 26th annual graduation ceremony Dec. 4 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel. Each member of this year’s class was chosen by committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental ...

