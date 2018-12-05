Maryland Judiciary will readvertise for Court of Appeals seat

Judges and attorneys on Maryland’s Eastern Shore will have another chance to apply for a seat on the state’s top court.

The Maryland Judiciary is readvertising for Court of Appeals applicants after the first round of candidates failed to result in three names being submitted by the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission for Gov. Larry Hogan’s consideration, as the governor’s executive order specifies.

Hogan’s appointee will succeed Sally D. Adkins for the Eastern Shore seat on the seven-member high court. Adkins stepped down from the court on Oct. 31 but has continued to hear cases by special assignment to the seat she vacated.

Judicial candidates must be at least 30 years old, have resided in Maryland for at least five years and live in the 1st Appellate Judicial Circuit, which covers the Eastern Shore, for at least six months prior to appointment.

Hogan is not required to select a nominee from the list submitted by the nominating commission, but selection from the list has been gubernatorial practice for the past 45 years.

Hogan’s nominee will be subject to Senate confirmation.