Quantcast

The Cordish Cos. affiliate plans $150M Live Casino project in PA

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2018

Stadium Casino, LLC, an affiliate of the Baltimore-based The Cordish Cos., presented plans Wednesday to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for a proposed Category 4 satellite gaming facility to be developed at the Westmoreland Mall in Westmoreland County. The project, to be built approximately 30 miles from downtown Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township, is expected to generate $200 million in annual ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo