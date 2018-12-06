Quantcast

2 retailers join The Shops at Kenilworth

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2018

Forward Moda and Urban Threads Home & Life have joined the lineup at The Shops at Kenilworth, the Greenberg Gibbons-developed shopping center in Towson, Greenberg Gibbons officials said. Forward Moda leased a 1,382-square-foot space and offers high-end designer clothing, shoes and handbags in a concept developed by Radcliffe Jewelers, Amuze.com and Jessica Smith. Urban Threads Home & ...

