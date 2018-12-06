Quantcast

Stopping recoupment of Medicare overpayments

By: Barry Rosen And Lawrence D. Coppel December 6, 2018

Under federal law, health care providers that want to contest the government’s recoupment of Medicare overpayments, or a termination of their Medicare provider agreement, must exhaust their administrative remedies within the Medicare bureaucracy before going to court. Unfortunately, due to delay in the administrative review process, many providers are forced to discontinue their operations for lack ...

