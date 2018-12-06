Quantcast

ChoiceOne, UM St. Joseph to open new urgent care center

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2018

ChoiceOne Urgent Care has partnered with the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (UM SJMC) to open a new location Friday in Belvidere Square in Baltimore at 600 E. Belvedere Ave. In addition to its Belvedere Square location, ChoiceOne operates urgent care centers in Dundalk, Phoenix, and Rotunda in partnership with UM SJMC and has ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo