Christé Spiers | Womble Bond

Veteran marketing and business development professional Christé Spiers has joined Womble Bond Dickinson as the client services director for the firm’s Baltimore and Wilmington, Delaware offices.

At Womble Bond Dickinson, Spiers will work with attorneys in the Baltimore and Wilmington offices, as well as members of the firm’s energy sector team.

She comes to the firm from the Maryland Department of Commerce, where she served as capital development manager. In that role, she helped attract and retain early stage companies to Maryland and designed strategies to improve seed and venture stage financing in close collaboration with the region’s key stakeholders.

Spiers’ more than 25-year career in industry research, marketing, and sales also includes spending 14 years in investment banking managing institutional buyside relationships, giving her immense insight into the evolving landscape for businesses.

Spiers holds an MBA in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in French language and literature from Boston University.