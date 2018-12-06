Dale Mathews | Think Systems

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2018

matthews-dale-think-systemsFormer Fortune 50 chief information officer Dale Mathews has joined the executive advisory practice of Baltimore-based Think Systems as a senior executive adviser.

With more than 22 years of successful leadership experience in the private sector, state government and higher education, Matthews has a deep understanding of a broad range of organizational cultures. He will work with companies as an executive consultant, bridging the gap between IT and operations, overcoming obstacles for growth and improving organizational effectiveness.

 

