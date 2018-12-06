Dr. Damon E. Davis and Dr. Peter Reyes | Mercy Medical Center

Urologist Dr. Damon E. Davis has joined The Urology Specialists of Maryland at Mercy Medical Center and cardiologist Dr. Peter Reyes has joined The Heart Center at Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Personal Physicians at Reisterstown.

Board certified in urology, Davis received a Bachelor of Science in biology from Yale University and earned a medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School. He completed his internship in general surgery and his residency in urology at the University of Michigan Medical Center. He currently serves as president of the Mid-Michigan Medical Society, the largest group of African-American physicians in central Michigan. He is a member of the American Urological Association, National Medical Association, Great Lakes Cancer Institute and the Mid-Michigan Medical Society.

Reyes is board certified in cardiology, interventional cardiology and internal medicine. He earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Reyes completed an internship in internal medicine at MCP Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. He completed his fellowship in cardiology at Temple University in Philadelphia and a fellowship in interventional cardiology at the University of Maryland Medical Center