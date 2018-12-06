George and Claudia Nemphos | Nemphos Braue

George Nemphos and his wife, Claudia Nemphos, founders of boutique law firm Nemphos Braue LLC, were named auction chairs for the American Heart Association’s Baltimore Heart Ball.

The 2019 Baltimore Heart Ball is scheduled for Feb. 23 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, featuring live and silent auctions, cocktails, a heart-healthy dinner and dancing. This annual fundraiser is a celebration of the life-saving work of the AHA, bringing together more than 600 of the region’s most prominent medical, corporate and community leaders.