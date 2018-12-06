Kathleen S. Heidelmaier and Deborah Smith Williams | Md. Center for the Arts

The Maryland Center for the Arts named Kathleen S. Heidelmaier and Deborah Smith Williams to its board of directors.

Heidelmaier is senior vice president with It’s Payday, which offers payroll services for small businesses. She has a long history of making a difference in the Harford County community, serving on several local boards, including the Harford Community Action Plan Board of Directors, event chair for the Humane Society of Harford County’s Second Chance Soiree and the Dancing for the Arts Gala Volunteer Committee. Her work in the community has been recognized by Association of Fundraising Professionals in Maryland, who recognizes those who are truly agents of change in Harford County.

Williams is vice president of commercial lending at APG Federal Credit Union and former vice president of commercial banking at Howard Bank. She serves as chair of the board of directors for the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, chair-elect of the Rockfield Foundation Inc. board of directors and an emeritus board member. Williams has received many awards, including the Small Business Administration’s Financial Service’s Advocate of the Year, Paul Harris Fellow and more.