Megan McArdle: Ready for a heroin prescription?

By: Megan McArdle December 6, 2018

For the second time in three years, U.S. life expectancy has declined. The last time that happened, World War I was raging in Europe and a virulent flu pandemic was ravaging the home front. This time around, the diseases stalking us are internal. The number of people who took their own life increased by more than ...

