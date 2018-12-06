Meridith Thanner | Battelle

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2018

thanner-meredith-battelleThe Y in Central Maryland appointed Meridith Thanner to its Baltimore County North Community Leadership Board.

Thanner is a project and operations manager in the public health business line at Battelle. She has held previous positions as research faculty at Johns Hopkins University Department of Emergency Medicine, Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response, as well as research associate with the Bureau of Governmental Research at the University of Maryland College, Park.

As a member of the Community Leadership Board, Thanner will promote and support the Y’s mission and programs in the local community, and support fundraising efforts like the Y’s “Send a Kid to Camp” program and others.

