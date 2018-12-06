Quantcast

MVLS executive director Sullivan wins MLSC Benjamin Cardin Award

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2018

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service Executive Director Bonnie Sullivan was recognized by the Maryland Legal Services Corporation (MLSC) with the organization’s Benjamin L. Cardin Distinguished Service Award during a ceremony Dec. 3 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel. The award was given to Sulliva for dedicating to  her career to providing, promoting and managing civil legal services for ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo