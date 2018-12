Scott Conwell has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as a Realtor.

Conwell’s service in the real estate industry comes in many forms. Previously, he was appointed by Gov. Robert Ehrlich to the Maryland Commission on Aging to address housing, senior services and rights. He is also active in multiple community associations and advisory boards.

He will focus on residential sales in northern Baltimore County and Harford County.