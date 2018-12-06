Quantcast

Survey finds potential homeowners desire mixed-use communities

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 6, 2018

Potential homebuyers favor mixed-use communities in the suburbs and cities, according to the results of a national survey. Respondents to Bethesda-based RCLCO Real Estate Advisors' first "Housing & Community Preference Survey" favor life in the suburbs. But they express greater enthusiasm for buying property in amenity-heavy areas of commuter communities. Those who favor city life narrowly ...

