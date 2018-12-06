Quantcast

Former Attorney General William Barr contender for old job

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker December 6, 2018

William Barr, who served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has emerged as a leading contender for that job in President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

