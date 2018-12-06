Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop structures $14M for senior housing project

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop, Inc. structured $13.92 million in financing for Willa Rawls Manor, an 11-story, 123-unit affordable housing community in Chicago for seniors aged 62 and older. The property was originally developed in 1979 and is 100 percent covered by a long-term Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments contract. Located in the historic ...

