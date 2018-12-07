Quantcast

APRIL JOY CARRINGTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Detaining child A jury, in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, convicted April Carrington, appellant, of detaining her minor child (the “Child”) in another state with the intent to deprive the Child’s lawful custodian of custody. Carrington was sentenced to a term of three years’ imprisonment. In this ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo