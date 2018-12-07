Quantcast

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor December 7, 2018

CHIEF ATTORNEY – FULL TIME
BALTIMORE CITY – INTAKE SERVICES
MD Legal Aid announces an immediate opening for qualified applicants to provide dynamic, energetic management to walk-in and hotline intake staff in large, urban legal services office; supervise staff of lawyers, paralegals, and an administrative assistant to maximize use of their talents and to provide optimal service to clients; develop and maintain good working relationships with external partners including the Bar, Judiciary, other providers of legal services, and funders; ensure compliance with administrative and regulatory requirements; and other duties as required. B.S./B.A. Degree; a J.D. or L.L. B. Degree; admission to a State Bar and/or qualify for admission to Maryland Bar; plus at least seven (7) years’ experience in legal services and/or law firm management. Apply with updated resumé and cover letter to Gina E. Polley, Deputy Chief Counsel, online
https://www.mdlab.org/careers/ or copy this URL https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=9156664a-1a51-4897-90b5-51213a0ce138&jobId=224883&lang=en_US&source=CC4&ccId=1997542647_11688

