GBMC creates treatment center for rare genetic disorder

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 7, 2018

Greater Baltimore Medical Center will host a center of excellence for the treatment of Alstrom Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes blindness, deafness and multi-organ system failure. The Jan D. Marshall Center of Excellence will build on an existing clinic for Alstrom patients at GBMC. That semi-annual clinic treats about eight to 10 patients, giving them ...

