LEWIS MARSELLOUS CHAMBERLAIN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2018

Criminal procedure  -- Voir dire -- Defendant's right not to testify Lewis Marsellous Chamberlain, appellant, was convicted, following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Washington County, of both possession and distribution of heroin and was sentenced to forty years’ imprisonment, with all but twenty-five years suspended, to be followed by three years’ probation. He then ...

