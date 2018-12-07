Quantcast

Police: Man killed at Maryland store had assaulted worker

By: Associated Press December 7, 2018

Police in Maryland say an unarmed man suspected of shoplifting at a Seat Pleasant discount store repeatedly punched and assaulted a security worker before being fatally shot.

