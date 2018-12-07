Quantcast

Hopkins: Website error blocked sexual misconduct complaints

By: Associated Press December 7, 2018

Johns Hopkins University says a website error stopped 18 sexual misconduct complaints filed online from reaching its Title IX office since 2016. The Baltimore Sun reports frustration is growing over how the Baltimore, Maryland-based school deals with such complaints. More than 100 students marched on campus Thursday to protest delays in school investigations. They're demanding quicker and more ...

