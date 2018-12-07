Quantcast

Maryland police cruiser hits, critically wounds pedestrian

By: Associated Press December 7, 2018

Authorities in Maryland say a police officer has crashed into a pedestrian who was walking in the road.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo