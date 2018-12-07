Quantcast

Md. officials immune from suit for alleged Medicaid wrongs, 4th Circuit says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 7, 2018

Nursing homes cannot sue state officials to recover unpaid Medicaid benefits on behalf of past patients, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday in denying compensation requests by three Maryland facilities against health and social-services secretaries. In its 3-0 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the federal Constitution’s 11th Amendment provides state officials immunity ...

