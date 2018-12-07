Quantcast

Judge to rule on injunction for Ocean City ban on female toplessness

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 7, 2018

A federal judge was skeptical of a legal challenge to Ocean City's ordinance banning female toplessness on its beaches at a hearing Friday as town officials testified to the numerous calls, emails and conversations they had with concerned residents and visitors. Several women filed suit against the town in U.S. District Court in Baltimore in January ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo