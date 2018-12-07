Quantcast

Supreme Court appears reluctant to prohibit dual prosecutions

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2018

WASHINGTON -- A majority of the Supreme Court sounded unlikely Thursday to overturn more than a century of doctrine that allows states and the federal government to prosecute someone for the same criminal conduct. While it went unmentioned at the oral argument, the case has implications for any presidential pardons that President Donald Trump might issue ...

