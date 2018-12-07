Quantcast

UNION CARBIDE CORPORATION v. RONALD VALENTINE, et al

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2018

Torts -- Asbestos liability -- Appeal of compelled discovery disclosures This appeal arises out of an asbestos products liability action filed by the legal heirs of Ronald Valentine (“appellees”) against Union Carbide Corporation (“appellant”) in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Union Carbide appeals the circuit court’s order granting appellees’ motion to compel, which requires Union Carbide ...

