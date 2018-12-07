Quantcast

US hiring slowed to 155K jobs, jobless rate stayed 3.7%

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber December 7, 2018

U.S. employers added 155,000 jobs in November, a slowdown from recent months but enough to suggest that the economy is expanding at a solid pace despite sharp gyrations in the stock market.

