Best Week, Worst Week: Judge facing 6-month suspension; Big expansion coming for Rockville biotech

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2018

Regenxbio Inc.’s plans for expansion in space and personnel got a big boost this week while a Baltimore City District Court judge spent the week contemplating the possibility of six months on the judicial sidelines. The company received assistance from Montgomery County and the state this week to help it move a step closer to its ...

