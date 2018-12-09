Quantcast

LOREN STAPLES, ET AL. v. BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2018

Zoning -- Citizen challenge -- Taxpayer standing A number of citizens challenged the comprehensive zoning ordinance for Baltimore County’s Second Councilmanic District. After the citizens had amended their complaint three times, the Circuit Court for Baltimore County ruled that they had not adequately alleged taxpayer standing, which is a prerequisite for challenging legislation that affects land-use ...

