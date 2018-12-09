Quantcast

SHIRLEY HIRSHAUER v. AQ HOLDINGS, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2018

Real property -- Counterclaim -- Rightful owners The property dispute at the center of these cases began in 2006 and has generated several different state court actions in Maryland, as well as in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts in Maryland and Florida. Here, Appellant, Shirley Hirshauer, presents two separate appeals, which we have consolidated for judicial economy. First, she ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo