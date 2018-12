Brexit need not be necessarily so, E.U.’s top court rules

Welcome to Monday, the 54th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

— Britain can change its mind about exiting, E.U. high court says.

— U.S. arrest of Chinese executive on fraud charges might have lasting effect on diplomatic relations.

— Online anonymity provides no protection for attorneys who post about their cases.

— Police officers stop posting safety warnings in unlocked cars amid privacy concerns.