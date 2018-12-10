ADVERTISEMENT

DEPUTY CHIEF COUNSEL – EXECUTIVE UNIT

Baltimore and Northeastern Maryland Region

MD Legal Aid announces a full-time position to supervise 5 chief attorneys and 2 supervising attorneys in region consisting of Baltimore City, and Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil Counties. Assists in providing overall management oversight of MD Legal Aid’s functions, in allocating resources to achieve its mission, and in directing the delivery of high quality legal services for indigent clients of program with 12 full-service offices. J.D. degree with at least seven (7) years of experience as an attorney and five (5) years of significant management experience; high energy and creative thinker; admitted to practice in MD, or another jurisdiction, graduate of an ABA approved law school, eligible for admission in the State of Maryland and willing to take first available bar examination.

