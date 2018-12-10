Quantcast

Doctor to pay $3M to resolve improper Medicaid billing

By: Associated Press December 10, 2018

Maryland officials say a doctor will pay about $3 million to settle civil liability claims from improperly billing Medicaid programs in Maryland and Delaware and the Medicare program. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said Monday that the settlement was reached with Zahid Aslam, who owned medical practices in the two states. Frosh says the settlement arose ...

