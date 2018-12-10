Quantcast

No separate trials in lawsuit against Baltimore police, task force officers

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 10, 2018

A federal judge denied the Baltimore Police Department's request to hold separate trials in a civil lawsuit against the department and former Gun Trace Task Force officers, finding it would not necessarily save judicial resources and a single trial is unlikely to harm the department. The department asked to bifurcate proceedings and stay discovery in Ivan Potts' ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo