Job openings in October rise to 2nd-highest on record

By: Daily Record Staff Christopher Rugaber December 10, 2018

The number of open jobs rose in October to the second-highest on record, evidence that U.S. employers remain determined to hire despite ongoing trade disputes and rocky financial markets. The Labor Department said Monday that the number of job openings increased 1.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted 7.1 million. That is not far from the record ...

