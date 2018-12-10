Quantcast

Md. high court rules child can apply for special immigrant status

Court of Appeals finds 'unrefuted' evidence of neglect by mother

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 10, 2018

Maryland’s top court has ordered a young Guatemalan immigrant to be permitted to remain with his father in Baltimore while applying for special U.S. residency status and likely citizenship. The Court of Appeals on Friday cited “unrefuted” evidence that the youngster’s mother had neglected him in their homeland and would continue to if he were returned. In ...

