Quantcast

New SECU CEO focused on wealth management and helping businesses

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 10, 2018

State Employees Credit Union of Maryland, the state’s largest credit union, wants to become one-stop shopping for all of its members' financial needs, part of a push to expand business services and wealth management to its offerings, said David Sweiderk, the credit union’s president and CEO. Sweiderk wants to make the credit union more relevant and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo