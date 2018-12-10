Quantcast

Technology holds potential to fix old problems in west Baltimore

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 10, 2018

Residents of some of Baltimore's poorest neighborhoods want smart city technologies to fix problems plaguing those communities since long before the advent of widespread internet access and smartphones. Researchers from four area universities, led by the University of Maryland, College Park, examined how Baltimore can implement technologies, such as smart trash cans, streets signs, and traffic ...

