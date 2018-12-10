Quantcast

Jury to recommend sentence for white nationalist

By: Associated Press December 10, 2018

A man convicted of first-degree murder for driving his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia faces 20 years to life in prison as jurors reconvene to consider his punishment.

