$100M apartment project planned near Glenmont Metro station

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 11, 2018

A joint venture between Elion Partners and Buchanan Partners plans a $100 million multifamily development next to the Glenmont Metro Station in Montgomery County. The developers, based in Miami and Gaithersburg, respectively, acquired the Auden Place apartment complex along with 3.5 acres of land for $34 million. The firms intend to renovate the 164 existing units ...

