Ex-Obama aide to give Md. legislature anti-harassment training

By: Associated Press December 11, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Following a report detailing sexual harassment in Maryland's capital, the General Assembly will bring Michelle Obama's former chief of staff to conduct sexual harassment prevention training. The Baltimore Sun reports that the training with Buckley Sandler LLP partner Tina Tchen will cost $45,000, and be held during the first full week of the 2019 ...

