FEATURED MOVER | Jeff Schwaber, Stein Sperling

Jeff Schwaber has been named managing partner of Rockville-based law firm Stein Sperling, succeeding Millard Bennett in the position.

In his nearly 30 years at Stein Sperling, Schwaber has established a stellar reputation not only for his record in the courtroom, but also for creatively and successfully resolving complex business, employment and commercial litigation cases. An exceptionally talented trial lawyer who prides himself on applying innovative strategies to intricate corporate matters, Schwaber delights in “solving unsolvable problems.”

With a focus on complex corporate disputes, Schwaber represents local and national companies in a broad range of business, employment, technology, intellectual property and real estate matters. He has been called on by the courts to serve as Special Discovery Master in complex litigation; has been engaged as a private arbitrator in multi-party litigation; and was an integral part of the team that won the largest civil jury verdict in the history of the Montgomery County Circuit Court, vindicating the rights of an individual inventor against an enormous corporate defendant.

In addition to continuing to lead the firm’s civil litigation group, Schwaber now looks forward to embracing his new role as managing partner as a way of giving back to the firm to which he is deeply committed and which has nurtured his career.

Having grown up in a family of doctors who were passionate about helping people through myriad challenges, Schwaber felt strongly about forging a similar path of care and assistance. He found his calling in the law and joined Stein Sperling, a firm that openly valued exactly what he did. He considers it the best professional decision of his life and to this day is inspired by the professional pride and commitment to each other that defines the Stein Sperling team.

ABOUT JEFF SCHWABER

Resides in:

Rockville

Education:

Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University; Juris Doctor from Georgetown University

If you had not chosen law as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would choose teaching. I think of how much i learned from some amazing teachers along the way, and i know how much impact a caring and inspired teacher can have on a life. Ican point to three or four teachers who played a direct and meaningful role in shaping me. I might also choose to be shortstop for the Boston Red Sox.

Favorite vacation:

Any time I’m on Cape Cod, I am happy.

When I want to relax, I … :

Ride my bike. I always find my Zen on my bicycle.

Favorite music:

Bruce Springsteen – He’s called ‘The Boss’ for a reason. His music has inspired me since i first heard it as a 13 year old and will never stop.

Favorite quotation:

Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards –Soren Kierkegaard