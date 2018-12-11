Give yourself a break this holiday

In contrast to my last post about holiday marketing and taking advantage of the various holiday social gatherings to help boost client referrals and re-connect with your referral sources, this time of year is also an important time to take a break, too.

It should be no surprise to find that the legal profession is fraught with stress and anxiety. Our daily lives revolve around deadlines, the emotional issues of others, unhappy or upset clients (they don’t call us unless they are calling about a problem they want you to help them fix, right?), the dreaded billable hour and end-of-year financial goals, among others. All of these stressors are coupled with typical family obligations and other normal work needs.

Thus, I implore everyone to take some time for themselves during the holiday season. Take a step back, breathe, and if you find you can’t do everything on your list, then shuffle things around accordingly. Be honest with yourself and those around you, including your employer and family members.

If you are still trying to schedule coffee meetings and other marketing activities but are feeling overwhelmed, consider pushing these items to January 2019. Give yourself some breathing room. You don’t have to do everything on your to-do list this year. There will be plenty of time to shine next year!

Bottom line – take time this season to do something for yourself. It’s OK to be selfish sometimes. In fact, when it comes to self-care, it can be healthy. Happy holidays to all!

Do any of our readers have any suggestions for surviving the holidays stress-free?

Richard Adams is an associate with Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP in Baltimore.