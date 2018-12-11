Quantcast

Hogan proposes $2B expansion of school construction funding

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 11, 2018

LANDOVER — Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday vowed to fund the vast majority of school construction and renovation projects around the state through a proposed $2 billion increase in state funding. "I believe very strongly that every single child in our state deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up ...

