Jury recommends life in prison for man who rammed crowd

By: Associated Press Denise Lavoie December 11, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A jury recommended life plus 419 years on Tuesday for a man convicted of killing a woman and injuring dozens when he drove his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. James Alex Fields Jr. stood stoically with his hands folded in front of him as a court clerk read ...

