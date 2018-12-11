Quantcast

Md. man sentenced to prison for scamming elderly

By: Associated Press December 11, 2018

GREENBELT — A Maryland man has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for scamming dozens of elderly people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by convincing them that they needed to pay taxes or fees to collect lottery or sweepstakes prizes. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on Monday sentenced 23-year-old Onijah Crighton ...

