Old Bay sues New Bae alleging trademark infringement

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 11, 2018

A lawsuit filed in federal court this week seeks to protect a name synonymous with Maryland cuisine: Old Bay. McCormick & Co. alleges Pittsburgh-based Primal Palate’s seasoning blend “New Bae” infringes on the Baltimore spice maker’s trademark for the company’s signature spice. McCormick alleges Primal Palate has been using marketing taglines such as “out with the ...

